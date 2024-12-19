Submit Release
CMS announces state participants in innovative behavioral health model

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services today announced Michigan, New York, Oklahoma and South Carolina state Medicaid agencies were selected to participate in its state-based Innovation in Behavioral Health Model. The eight-year IBH Model is intended to improve care quality and behavioral and physical health outcomes for Medicare- and Medicaid-enrolled adults with moderate to severe mental health conditions and substance use disorders. The pre-implementation period will begin Jan. 1, 2025, when states will begin to conduct outreach and recruit specialty behavioral health practices to participate in the model.

