AHA podcast: A Stronger Workforce — Strategies from the 2025 AHA Health Care Workforce Scan

Claire Zangerle, DNP, R.N., chief executive officer of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and senior vice president and chief nurse executive of the American Hospital Association, and Joel Moore, DNP, R.N., chief nursing officer of MercyOne Genesis and chair of the AONL Workforce Committee, discuss the strategies identified by the 2025 AHA Health Care Workforce Scan, including how organizations can rethink culture, improve workforce pipelines and leverage partnerships to rebuild a stronger health care workforce. LISTEN NOW

