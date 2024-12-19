Guardian Fleet Services acquires Isaacs Wrecker Service in Tyler, TX - now offering towing and specialized transport services from 11 locations in East Texas.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Fleet Services, the leading provider of towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services, is excited to announce the acquisition of Isaacs Wrecker Service, a premier towing and specialized transportation provider based in Tyler, Texas. This acquisition expands Guardian Fleet Services' reach in Texas from the Dallas-Fort Worth area to East Texas, along the I-20 corridor. It marks the company's second brand in the state and increases its total number of Texas terminals to 11.

Founded in 1999 by Keith and Sammie Isaacs, Isaacs Wrecker Service has built a stellar reputation over the past two decades. With 10 strategic locations in Tyler, Longview, Rusk, Jacksonville, Henderson, Kilgore, Marshall, Lindale, Mount Pleasant, and De Kalb, the company also serves Palestine and Carthage. Their extensive service offerings include light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty towing, heavy hauling and transportation, hazmat clean-up, and specialized services for oilfield equipment.

Isaacs Wrecker Service operates with an impressive fleet of 65 power units, 30 trailers, and 30 pieces of support equipment. Their team of 75 skilled employees has been instrumental in delivering reliable and professional service across the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Isaacs Wrecker Service to the Guardian Fleet Services family,” said Geoff Russell, CEO of Guardian Fleet Services. “Their exceptional commitment to safety, service quality, and community mirrors our own values. This acquisition not only enhances our service capabilities in Texas but also solidifies our position as a trusted partner for towing, recovery, and specialized transportation solutions nationwide.”

The integration of Isaacs Wrecker Service into Guardian Fleet Services will allow customers to benefit from expanded resources, advanced technologies, and enhanced service coverage, while retaining the local expertise and customer-first approach that Isaacs Wrecker Service is known for.

Keith Isaacs will remain onboard as Vice President of the Texas Market. Keith Isaacs, founder of Isaacs Wrecker Service, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “Joining Guardian Fleet Services is a proud moment for us. We’ve built this company on the principles of integrity and reliability, and I’m confident that Guardian Fleet Services will carry forward our legacy while providing our employees and customers with tremendous opportunities for growth.”

Guardian Fleet Services remains committed to supporting local communities while offering unparalleled service solutions across its growing network. With the addition of Isaacs Wrecker Service, the company continues to fulfill its mission of providing safe environments for motorists, responding to emergencies, and building community infrastructure.



