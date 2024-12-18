6 Attorneys Apply to Fill Vacancy in the Eighth Judicial District Court

NEWS RELEASE

Justice Douglas Herndon announced this afternoon the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection received 6 applications from individuals who wish to fill the judicial opening in Department Y of the Eighth Judicial District Court.

This Commission will nominate a panel of three to fill the vacancy. Department Y is vacant through the resignation of the Honorable Stephanie Charter in mid-November of this year. The applicants in alphabetical order are as follows:

Eighth Judicial District Department Y

Name Age City of Residence Employer Job Title Paul M. Gaudet 59 Las Vegas Eighth Judicial District Court District Court Judge Melvin Grimes 58 Henderson Roberts Stoffel Family Law Group Senior Attorney Emily McFarling 49 Las Vegas Law Office of Emily McFarling LLC

Accident Attorneys of Southern Nevada Managing Partner

Owner Nicholas Petsas 41 Las Vegas Petsas Law Group, PLLC Manager Adriana Rincon-White 49 Las Vegas Eighth Judicial District Court Hearing Master Jason Stoffel 47 Henderson Roberts Stoffel Family Law Group Law Partner

Nevada attorneys with 10 years of legal experience, including two years of Nevada practice were encouraged to apply for the opening. Interviews to fill this vacancy are scheduled for January 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. The interviews will be streamed live through the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel and are open to the public. After the interviews, the Commission will nominate three finalists to forward to Governor Joe Lombardo.

The Commission is composed of seven permanent members – the Supreme Court Chief Justice, three non-attorneys appointed by the Governor, and three attorneys appointed by the State Bar of Nevada. Neither the Governor nor the State Bar may appoint more than two permanent members from the same political party and cannot appoint two members from the same county. For District Court vacancies, two temporary members are appointed from the judicial district where the vacancy occurs – a non-attorney by the Governor and an attorney by the State Bar – bringing the Commission membership to nine.

