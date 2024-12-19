Agility Federal LLC Awarded Blanket Purchase Agreement for Medical Record Review Services required by the DOJ and ATF

Agility Federal Hires Veterans! Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is a critical component in successful community healthcare. The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.

Agility Federal LLC Awarded Federal Blanket Purchase Agreement Contract for Medical Record Review Services required by the DOJ and ATF

We are honored to support the DOJ and ATF in this vital mission and are eager to bring our expertise to ensure the highest standards of fitness-for-duty evaluations.” — Diana Dunnigan

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agility Federal LLC , a Phoenix-based SBA certified Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) Small Business, Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), proudly announces its recent contract award from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). The Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract focuses on conducting comprehensive medical record reviews to evaluate fitness-for-duty physicals, a critical component in maintaining workforce readiness and operational excellence.Leveraging its robust framework of ISO certifications—including ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 20000-1 (IT Service Management), ISO 27001 (Information Security Management), and ISO 31000 (Risk Management)—Agility Federal continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering exceptional services in alignment with global best practices.“This contract award is a testament to our unwavering dedication to quality, precision, and efficiency,” said Diana Dunnigan, MD and CEO of Agility Federal LLC. “We are honored to support the DOJ and ATF in this vital mission and are eager to bring our expertise to ensure the highest standards of fitness-for-duty evaluations.”Agility Federal specializes in offering innovative solutions that address the complex challenges faced by federal agencies. The company’s comprehensive service offerings and certifications uniquely position it to collaborate with organizations like the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Veterans Health Administration (VHA), Department of Agriculture (USDA), Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Social Security Administration (SSA).A Call to Partners, Applicants, and AgenciesAgility Federal actively seeks partnerships with federal government contractors and commercial teaming partners to expand its footprint and drive mutual success in the federal contracting space. The company also invites skilled professionals passionate about making a difference to explore federal career opportunities in the dynamic and engaging federal contracting environment.Federal government contractors and agencies looking for a trusted partner with proven capabilities in healthcare staffing, Enterprise Resource Planning, quality management, and IT service management including information security and risk management are encouraged to connect with Agility Federal to discuss future collaborations.

THe Government is Going to Spend the Money - We'd like them to spend it on you!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.