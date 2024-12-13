Agility Federal Completes 4th Consecutive Year of ISO Audits and Hiring Nationwide on $91B of Awarded Federal Contracts

An Innovation Leader in Healthcare, ERP and IT Service Management. Agility Federal Hires Veterans! Dr. Dunnigan Is Blown Away by Agility Federal's Veteran's Success Initiative

Agility Federal LLC Completes 4th Consecutive Year of ISO Audits and is Hiring Nationwide on $91B of Awarded Federal Contracts supporting the VA, VHA and ARPA-H

Our continued success in these rigorous audits underscores Agility Federal’s dedication to delivering quality-driven, secure, and reliable solutions for our commercial and federal clients.” — Diana Dunnigan, MD and CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agility Federal LLC , a premier SBA -certified Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) Small Business, Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), has successfully completed its annual International Organization for Standardization (ISO) surveillance audits. This milestone marks the Agility Federal's 4th consecutive year maintaining certifications for ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO 20000-1 (Information Technology Service Management System), ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System), and ISO 31000 (Risk Management System). These globally recognized standards reflect Agility Federal’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence in quality, IT service, information security, and risk management."Our continued success in these rigorous audits underscores Agility Federal’s dedication to delivering quality-driven, secure, and reliable solutions for our clients," said Diana Dunnigan, MD and CEO of Agility Federal. "These certifications are more than just credentials; they are a testament to our team’s focus on continuous improvement and Operational Excellence towards our mission to exceed customer expectations in both commercial and federal sectors."Federal Agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Veterans Health Administration (VHA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and Social Security Administration (SSA) rely on trusted small business partners like Agility Federal to provide comprehensive professional and healthcare staffing, IT solutions, portfolio, program and project management, as well as operational support services to meet their small business utilization goals.Agility Federal’s commitment to global best practices in quality, IT service delivery, information security and risk management makes it an ideal teaming partner for large and mid-sized government contractors seeking a reliable, credentialed small business partner.Additionally, Agility Federal also participates with the Department of Defense Skillbridge program.Professionals seeking rewarding career opportunities in a growth-oriented, operational excellence seeking environment are encouraged to explore Agility Federal’s open positions on our careers page.For more information about Agility Federal LLC, potential partnerships, or career opportunities, please visit www.agilityfederal.com

The Government is going to spend the money - So Send Your Resume!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.