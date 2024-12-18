Useful information for people affected by the conflict in Syria

The ICRC is actively engaging with relevant authorities, parties to the conflict, and influential actors to address the issue of locating released detainees. Our priority is to locate released detainees, assess their conditions, provide essential support, and help them reconnect with their families.

If you need assistance, please contact us:

For former detainees seeking to contact or reunite with their families, call +963 953555431 .

seeking to contact or reunite with their families, call . For families in Syria searching for loved ones or former detainees, call +963 936033628.

Working hours: Sunday to Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For those outside Syria, please contact your local National Red Cross or Red Crescent Society or the nearest ICRC office. You can find a contact directory here.

Important Notes:

The ICRC relies on information provided by parties to the conflict and the authorities. We compile inquiries and continue discussions with all parties to clarify the fate of individuals. This process may take time due to the complexity of the current situation.

We will contact you as soon as we have substantial information to share. We deeply understand how difficult it is to wait for news and regret any delays. Thank you for your patience and understanding.