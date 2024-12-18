Submit Release
Brazil: Darién crossing report wins ICRC International Humanitarian Coverage Award

The awards ceremony at the Reserva Cultural in São Paulo brought together journalists, humanitarian organizations, governmental partners, city organizations, academics, students and others to support the essential role that journalism plays in defending international humanitarian law. The awards recognize reports that address urgent humanitarian issues, highlighting stories that reveal the complexity and depth of migration crises in Latin America and around the world.

Journalist Mayara Paixão welcomed the results: “The prize was a pleasant surprise. Apart from the recognition, it’s an opportunity to bring together people who understand the importance of humanitarian coverage and its challenges, with a shared purpose.” As a photojournalist, Lalo de Almeido finds working on this kind of report frustrating: “Because the story is huge, the drama of the people is immense, and photos can only show a tiny part of this. And that’s why the prize is so relevant. In addition to conferring recognition, it brings the story to the attention of a wider audience and gives it a longer life.” 

