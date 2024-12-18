School food is everyone’s business – or at least it should be

“It’s so nice to eat warm food,” sighed two students from an Estonian high school. They were shadowing an SEI Tallinn expert for the workday and had just finished lunch in a café. These students attend a new state gymnasium but often skip their lunch because their canteen is too small to accommodate all students during their lunch break. Technically, they are provided a free lunch every day, but at best, they only have time to grab a cold snack from the school buffet. Some days, they eat their meal so quickly they end up with a stomach ache for the rest of the day.

A quarter﻿ of the EU’s children are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, and a third﻿ of school-aged children face obesity or overweight issues. Many children do not learn healthy nutrition habits at home or lack access to food choices that support their health. For many students, school food is their only warm, balanced meal or the day – critical for both their health and academic performance. Schools are also one of the few places where children from all backgrounds come together, making them ideal environments for promoting equality through nutritional education and fostering healthy eating habits for the future. After all, today’s students will grow up to carry these habits into adulthood.

A meal that is good for health often also supports the sustainability of our planet. In the 21st century, children, like many adults, are far removed from the complexities of food chains. Students who eat their daily lunch in the cafeteria may have little idea of the resources and effort involved in producing and preparing that food. Therefore, it is imperative to integrate food systems’ sustainability into the curriculum. This could involve teaching students about the environmental impact of food in global and local food supply chains, organizing visits to local farms and food production facilities, meeting canteen cooks, or even cooking alongside kitchen staff.