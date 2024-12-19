Parker Kelly Releases New Mystery Novel, 'The Sullivan Detective Agency: Double Trouble Fear in the Forgotten House,'

THE SULLIVAN DETECTIVE AGENCY: DOUBLE TROUBLE FEAR IN THE FORGOTTEN HOUSE (PART-I) Parker Kelly

It is a suspenseful tale of courage, friendship, and discovery as young detectives Carter and Cooper Sullivan tackle the secrets of a haunted house.

This story reminds us that courage and curiosity can unlock the most unexpected truths, even in the face of fear.” — Parker Kelly

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Parker Kelly is excited to announce the release of her mystery novel, 'The Sullivan Detective Agency: Double Trouble Fear in the Forgotten House (PART-I).' This story introduces readers to the 12-year-old Sullivan twins, Carter and Cooper, as they embark on a daring adventure to solve the secrets of a haunted house in their quiet neighborhood of Bloomfield. With a masterful blend of suspense, friendship, and discovery, Kelly prepares a tale that will delight readers of all ages.About the Book:'The Sullivan Detective Agency: Double Trouble Fear in the Forgotten House (PART-I)' centers on twelve-year-old twins Carter and Cooper Sullivan, who team up with their friends Kylie and Brody and their retired detective neighbor, Mr. Amos Murphy, to investigate the eerie occurrences at an abandoned Victorian house. What starts as whispers of ghosts and flickering lights soon becomes a heart-pounding journey through hidden passageways, mysterious tunnels, and dangerous discoveries. The friends' courage and cleverness are tested as they find shocking secrets that may change their lives forever.A Mystery Hidden in the Shadows:The book investigates the eerie happenings surrounding the abandoned house. Reports of flickering lights, whispers in the walls, and the mysterious disappearance of the original owner draw the young detectives into a web of unanswered questions. The story takes readers through a maze of discoveries, each puzzle piece revealing a larger, more complex picture.A Journey Through Uncertainty:The challenges faced by the young characters extend beyond the haunted house. The narrative looks into the dynamics of their friendships and the internal struggles that arise as they confront fear and uncertainty. Each character contributes unique perspectives and skills, reflecting the strength found in diversity and teamwork.A Neighborhood Cloaked in Secrets:Kelly skillfully captures the small-town setting of Bloomfield, where every street hides a story, and each character contributes to the layered narrative. The haunted house is a physical and emotional battleground where the young detectives test their courage and forge lasting friendships.The Influence of Mr. Murphy:Mr. Amos Murphy, a retired detective, plays a central part in the story. His experiences bring an analytical perspective to the unfolding events. His guidance helps the young sleuths navigate the dangerous investigation, adding depth to the narrative through his sharp wit and pragmatic approach to problem-solving.Clues Leading to Unexpected Revelations:Through persistence and determination, the group discovers a labyrinth beneath the house and pieces together the truth about its original owner. This discovery ties local legends to more tangible, modern-day concerns. The plot highlights the importance of critical thinking and collaboration when faced with uncertainty.A Reflection on Courage and Discovery:At its heart, the novel emphasizes the value of curiosity and the courage to seek answers, even when the outcome is uncertain. The children’s commitment to their investigation and their refusal to turn away from challenges inspire reflection on the nature of bravery and resilience.About the Author:Parker Kelly is an author with a vibrant background and an adventurous spirit. She holds a degree in English Literature and Creative Writing from St. Mary’s University and has trained extensively in EMS at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. With over 20 years in the airline industry and experience running her own fitness company, Kelly combines her dynamic career with a love for ocean kayaking, mountain hiking, snow skiing, and jiu-jitsu.Availability: Available on Amazon and the Author’s Website https://parkerkellybooks.com/ , 'The Sullivan Detective Agency: Double Trouble Fear in the Forgotten House' is a thrilling read for mystery lovers of all ages.Contact Information:For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.