H.R. 4152, Space Resources Institute Act

H.R. 4152 would require the Department of Commerce and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to report to the Congress on the merits of and options for establishing an institute for advancing U.S. preeminence in space. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 4152 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would increase spending subject to appropriation by an insignificant amount. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.