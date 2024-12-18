CBO’s Current View of the Economy From 2025 to 2027

The Congressional Budget Office periodically updates its economic forecast to reflect recent economic developments and changes in laws that affect taxes and spending. This report provides details about CBO’s latest projections of the economy through 2027. Those projections reflect economic developments and current law as of December 4, 2024. Early next year, the agency will publish its budget and economic projections for the full 2025–2035 period.

