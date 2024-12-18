Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,764 in the last 365 days.

CBO’s Current View of the Economy From 2025 to 2027

The Congressional Budget Office periodically updates its economic forecast to reflect recent economic developments and changes in laws that affect taxes and spending. This report provides details about CBO’s latest projections of the economy through 2027. Those projections reflect economic developments and current law as of December 4, 2024. Early next year, the agency will publish its budget and economic projections for the full 2025–2035 period.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CBO’s Current View of the Economy From 2025 to 2027

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more