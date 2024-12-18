H.R. 8674, Milestones for Advanced Nuclear Fuel Act

H.R. 8674 would direct the Department of Energy to award milestone-based grants to demonstration projects that aim to increase domestic production and recycling of nuclear fuel. Those projects could be funded using previously appropriated amounts, designated as an emergency requirement, from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. By adding an additional purpose to appropriated funds, CBO estimates, enacting H.R. 8674 could accelerate spending of those amounts, which would be classified as direct spending. CBO estimates that direct spending under the bill would total less than $500,000 over the 2025-2034 period. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 8674 would not affect revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

