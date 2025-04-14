Transparency at CBO: Plans for 2025 and a Review of 2024

Transparency is a top priority for the Congressional Budget Office, and the agency continues to bolster its efforts to be transparent. Those efforts are intended to promote a thorough understanding of CBO's work, help people gauge how estimates might change if policies or circumstances differed, and enhance the credibility of the agency's analyses and processes.

In 2025, the agency will undertake a variety of activities aimed at fostering transparency, such as the following:

Sharing more information to help people understand the federal budget process and CBO's role in it; and

Explaining the methods it uses for its analyses in several topic areas, including national security, health care, taxation, and economic projections.

Those efforts will build on CBO's activities in 2024, which included testifying before Congressional committees and answering Members' questions, releasing data, evaluating the accuracy of the agency's estimates, comparing current and previous estimates, estimating the effects of policy alternatives, characterizing the uncertainty surrounding estimates, creating data visualizations, and conducting outreach.