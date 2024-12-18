H.R. 9194, Nucleic Acid Standards for Biosecurity Act

H.R. 9194 would authorize the appropriation of $5 million annually over the 2025-2029 period for the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop best practices for managing the risks of engineering biology and biomanufacturing and for biosecurity measures related to the synthesis of nucleic acid. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9194 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $23 million over the 2025-2029 period and $2 million after 2029; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

