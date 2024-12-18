H.R. 9215, Workforce for AI Trust Act

H.R. 9215 would modify and expand a National Science Foundation research and education program for artificial intelligence (AI) and direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to facilitate the development of ethical and trustworthy AI systems. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9215 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

