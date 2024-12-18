Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,766 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 9723, National Windstorm Impact Reduction Program Reauthorization Act of 2024

H.R. 9723 would authorize the appropriation of $38 million annually over the 2025-2029 period for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and National Science Foundation to fund research on windstorms, assess the storms’ risks to infrastructure, and develop engineering certification standards for constructing resilient buildings. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9723 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $154 million over the 2025-2029 period and $31 million after 2029, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 9723, National Windstorm Impact Reduction Program Reauthorization Act of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more