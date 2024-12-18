H.R. 9723, National Windstorm Impact Reduction Program Reauthorization Act of 2024

H.R. 9723 would authorize the appropriation of $38 million annually over the 2025-2029 period for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and National Science Foundation to fund research on windstorms, assess the storms’ risks to infrastructure, and develop engineering certification standards for constructing resilient buildings. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9723 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $154 million over the 2025-2029 period and $31 million after 2029, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

