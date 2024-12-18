H.R. 3290, 340B Transparency Act

H.R. 3290 would aim to increase transparency and oversight of the 340B Program, which allows certain hospitals to purchase drugs at discounted prices. The bill would require additional reporting on the discounts those hospitals receive from manufacturers. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 3290 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.