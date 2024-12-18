H.R. 4555, Federal Election Audit Act

H.R. 4555 would amend the Help America Vote Act of 2002 to allow states to use federal funds for auditing the effectiveness and accuracy of voting systems, election technology, and procedures in federal elections. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 4555 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.