H.R. 9403, Expanding AI Voices Act

H.R. 9403 would require the National Science Foundation to make awards to postsecondary institutions and nonprofit organizations to broaden participation in artificial intelligence (AI) research, education, and workforce development among historically underrepresented populations. The institutions would use the funds to develop AI research programs, recruit faculty, establish community-building activities, and develop workshops. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9403 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

