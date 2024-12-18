Submit Release
H.R. 9497, AI Advancement and Reliability Act of 2024

H.R. 9497 would authorize the appropriation of $10 million for the National Institute of Standards and Technology to establish a center on artificial intelligence and a consortium  of stakeholders to support the center. The bill also would extend the agency’s authority, from 2027 to 2029, to hire staff with critical expertise outside the normal hiring process. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9497 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation, including how or when the $10 million authorization will be spent. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

