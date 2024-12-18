Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,764 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 6394, Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule Act

H.R. 6394 would direct the Architect of the Capitol to prepare a time capsule by July 4, 2026, that would commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The capsule, which would be unsealed on July 4, 2276, would contain books, manuscripts, legislative milestones, and other documents that the Congressional leadership deems appropriate. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 6394 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the legislation’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 6394, Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more