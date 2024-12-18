H.R. 6394, Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule Act

H.R. 6394 would direct the Architect of the Capitol to prepare a time capsule by July 4, 2026, that would commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The capsule, which would be unsealed on July 4, 2276, would contain books, manuscripts, legislative milestones, and other documents that the Congressional leadership deems appropriate. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 6394 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the legislation’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

