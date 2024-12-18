Submit Release
H.R. 6969, a bill to direct the Joint Committee on the Library to procure a statue of Benjamin Franklin for placement in the Capitol

H.R. 6969 would require the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library to procure and place a statue of Benjamin Franklin in the U.S. Capitol by January 1, 2026. That committee is permitted to acquire statues through donated funds, which are classified in the budget as offsetting receipts (that is, as reductions in direct spending). CBO expects that any donations would be small and thus that enacting H.R. 6969 would have an insignificant effect on direct spending and no effect on revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

