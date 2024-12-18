Submit Release
H.R. 4534, Women and Lung Cancer Research and Preventive Services Act of 2024

H.R. 4534 would require the Department of Health and Human Services to report to the Congress on research related to lung cancer in women and underserved populations; access to lung cancer screening, especially for women and underserved populations; and public awareness campaigns related to lung cancer and lung cancer screening. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 4534 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the legislation’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

