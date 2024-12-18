H.R. 6020, Honor Our Living Donors Act

H.R. 6020 would modify eligibility for federal financial assistance through the National Living Donor Assistance Center. The legislation would base eligibility solely on an organ donor’s income, rather than on the recipient’s income, as under current law. The legislation also would require the center to report annually on funding distribution, donor reimbursement statistics, and projections for funding needed to support all eligible donors. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 6020 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the legislation’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

