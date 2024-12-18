Stan Fitzgerald appointed Veterans for America First GA State Political Director said Debbie Dooley GA Press Secretary

Stan Fitzgerald Georgia Veterans for America First State Chapter Political Director Stan and Donna Fitzgerald with President Trump Georgia Veterans for America First - VFAF GA State Chapter VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement Documentary Film by Veterans for America First

Former VFAF President Stan Fitzgerald has been appointed Veterans for America First Georgia State Political Director said Debbie Dooley GA Press Secretary

Stan Fitzgerald has been a powerful force with VFAF.US working for the America First political agenda” — Jared Craig Georgia VFAF State Chapter President

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First Stan Fitzgerald of Georgia takes on the role of Georgia State Chapter Political Director for Veterans for America First and officially returns as part of the national leadership team.Hailing from Caldwell, New Jersey, Stanley Fitzgerald played football in high school and went on to attend Morris County College. At 19 years old Fitzgerald joined the Essex County Sheriff's department where he rose to the rank of detective. Fitzgerald served in court security, the bureau of narcotics and civil process units. Fitzgerald was awarded numerous accommodations for bravery and exceptional duty. During his time as a narcotics detective, he received training from the NYPD HIDTA unit, NJ State Police, Federal DEA and other agencies. Fitzgerald testified in numerous cases as a court qualified expert in investigative procedures and narcotics enforcement having made hundreds of arrests and been the affiant on dozens of warrants. During his time in the Bureau of Narcotics he was also assigned on loan to the Federal DEA Task Force, Prosecutors Major Case Squad, WESTNET suburbs narcotics enforcement unit, and numerous other details. In 1999 Fitzgerald while suffering from PTSD and having been struck by a drug dealers' vehicle in an attempt to evade arrest, Fitzgerald retired from law enforcement.During his time with Veterans for America First leadership Stan Fitzgerald produced and directed three films relative to Saving America. The first 2023 film earned him a producer's credit for "The Fall of Deceit" The Fall of Deceit premiered in a Georgia movie theatre and was aired on Newsmax. Fitzgerald's second and third films he took on the role of director. Border Invasion — An American Crisis was filmed on location in Eagle Pass Texas and was geared at promoting a secure border under a forthcoming Trump administration. Border Invasion was a hit, picked up by Salem entertainment and also aired on the CTA Conservative Television of America Network. The film received extensive media coverage on television and radio stations. The film was played in theatres across the country including Texas where congressman elect Brandon Gill was a keynote speaker. In Georgia Team Trump's congressman elect Brian Jack was a keynote speaker at the screening. Fitzgerald directed his third film "VFAF Veterans for Trump — The Movement" which was geared at motivating the millions of veterans nationwide to get the vote out for President Donald Trump. The film received raving reviews including accolades from Law Enforcement Today. In an unprecedented documentary film making success VFAF Veterans for Trump was also picked up by Salem studios making it three in a row for Fitzgerald to be picked up by a conservative studio.For Stan Fitzgerald's complete bio visit: https://x.com/RealSFitzgerald/bio In other VFAF News:VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Tiffany Savage, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig, Stan Fitzgerald and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF.US and is available for free public screenings by contacting connect@VFAF.USThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationStan Fitzgerald officially returns to Veterans for America First national leadership team as well as being named Georgia state chapter political director. "Stan Fitzgerald never actually left; the public resignation was from the now defunct group which split at the time during the campaign, and Fitzgerald has remained a powerful force with VFAF.US working for the America First political agenda" said Jared Craig National Vice President.

Stan Fitzgerald Interview by Real News with Lucretia Hughes, Veterans for America First VFAF

