CS launches JMark Services in Australia

JMark Services develops, deploys, and delivers a full array of intelligence, information operations and security training programs and services tailored to specific client needs or regions. Through educational forums, critical analysis, information technology, and their global reach, JMark Services is proud to be an industry standout in delivering means to leverage today information environment to gain the information advantage.



JMark Services Vice President attended a Space Symposium with the goal of meeting potential clients. Commercial Service Denver facilitated an introduction between JMark Services and delegation members of the CS-led trade mission from Australia to the Space Symposium. This delegation included representatives of the Australian MOD, the Australian Defense Forces (ADF), and the Australian Space Agency. Additionally, CS Denver and CS Australia facilitated meetings with other potential Australian partner companies, to include EOS Systems and the Geospatial Intelligence Corp (GIC).

“I really appreciate how U.S. Commercial Service staff are proactive in providing meetings and helping us expand our company’s exposure. Molly continually brings us new opportunities or offerings in many countries - far beyond just our Space Symposium engagements.” Bob Reehoorn, Vice President at JMark Services



As a result of assistance provided and in coordination with the ADF, JMark has conducted multiple Information Operations education courses valued at $1.1M. These were provided in various deployments to Australia, and JMark has further engaged in partnership with GIC to expand their work with ISR and space imagery training for other Pac Rim companies.

