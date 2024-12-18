Astec Industries Extends Reach into Africa via Kenya

Astec Industries is a leading manufacturer of crushing and screening equipment utilized in the aggregate rock crushing and mining industries.

Astec Industries sought to develop their business in the construction and mining market segments in Africa, particularly through Kenya. Seeking support in growing their business in Kenya, Astec contacted the U.S. Commercial Service in Sioux Falls, SD for advice and assistance identifying potential partners in Kenya. The Gold Key Service was discussed as a direct way to develop key relationships in the market. In coordination with CS Kenya, a Gold Key Service was arranged and Astec engaged with potential dealer partners.

The Gold Key Service was very well coordinated between Cinnamon’s office and CS Kenya. The meetings were very well planned and organized to achieve optimum results. Kudos for a job well done to help us find a strategic partner in Kenya and 10 other countries in Africa. - Mr. Ali Khan, Astec Industries.



After continuing efforts over time, maintaining contacts in the market, and laying the groundwork for a distributor to promote Astec products in the Kenyan market, Astec has signed a dealership agreement in Kenya that not only services that market, but another 10 African countries in the region.