El Paso Automotive Business Overcomes Barriers to Exporting to Mexico

Didas Automotriz, El Paso, Texas, exports 3,000 used vehicles annually to Mexico. In October 2024, the company faced a significant barrier when a new Mexican administration blocked used car imports due to a missing decree. Seeking assistance, Diana Ortiz from Didas contacted the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) El Paso. Working with CS El Paso, CS Midland, and CS Mexico City, the team reached out to Mexican Customs and the Secretaria de Economia. The company is now able to electronically process the required Pedimento import document and complete short-term insurance procedures. As a result, Didas Automotriz has resumed exporting vehicles, valued at $288,000, and is catching up with stored cars at the border.

“Thank you for your attention to the issues and your efforts to solve it! Export operations are back to normal.” – Diana Ortiz, Didas Automotriz