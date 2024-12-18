Submit Release
Mistolin Expands Product Line to Saint Lucia

Mistolin Caribe, based in Puerto Rico, is a company specializing in the manufacture of cleaning products for households, industries, and businesses. Our U.S. Commercial Service Office in San Juan, Puerto Rico has been instrumental in helping Mistolin Caribe expand it’s global footprint.  Through initiatives like Discover Global Markets program, CS San Juan provided critical support to the company, offering tailored market research, expert guidance on export compliance and strategic market advice. 

A key part of this effort was facilitating connections in the Caribbean region. CS San Juan helped Mistolin Caribe establish valuable contacts in St. Lucia, by providing detailed information on grocers, retailers, and wholesale distributors. Mistolin Caribe reported that the Commercial Service efforts aided them in introducing it’s cleaning products to the St. Lucian market. 

