Texas Business Brings Pain Relief to Malaysia
When Medi-Dyne, a North Texas-based manufacturer of pain relief products, needed help vetting a potential distributor in Malaysia, they turned to U.S. Commercial Service Dallas-Fort Worth for support. CS DFW teamed with U.S. Commercial Service Malaysia to provide an International Company Profile due diligence report (ICP) on a Malaysian company that had shown interest in distributing Medi-Dyne’s products across Southeast Asia. Medi-Dyne makes products like braces, compression sleeves, and foot supports. The company wanted to ensure a reliable distributor in Malaysia before committing to a partnership. Working with CS Dallas-Fort Worth, Medi-Dyne received a thorough ICP report from CS Malaysia, identifying SH Global Marketing as a strong match. Thanks to this partnership, Medi-Dyne shipped its first order to Malaysia in June 2023.
“The U.S. Commercial Service made it easy to confidently select a partner and expand into Malaysia,” – Kristin Drauschke, Director International Business, Medi-Dyne.
