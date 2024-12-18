Exporting Improves Immuno-Mycologies Bottom Line

Immuno-Mycologies, Inc. (IMMY), located in Norman, Oklahoma, leveraged its long-standing relationship with the U.S. Commercial Service in Oklahoma to expand its diagnostic tests for fungal infections into international markets. The company bolstered its export planning through valuable insights gained from workshops and seminars and utilizing resources provided by the Commercial Service. By taking advantage of export counseling, market research, and trade event opportunities, IMMY successfully entered the South African market, securing new clients and strengthening existing partnerships. This continued success in international markets has become a significant source of revenue for the company. With a new product currently in development, IMMY aims to surpass the success of its CrAg LFA test, further driving expansion and creating additional jobs.

In recognition of its efforts, IMMY has received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Exporting and the Oklahoma District Export Council Export Champion Award.

