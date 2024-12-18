Saskatchewan's Quarterly Population Growth Among the Highest in Canada

CANADA, December 18 - Released on December 18, 2024

Saskatchewan's population has topped 1,246,000 for the first time according to the latest quarterly population estimates released today by Statistics Canada.

There were 1,246,691 people living in Saskatchewan as of October 1, 2024 - an increase of 6,826 people over the past quarter and 26,989 people over the past year.

Saskatchewan's quarterly population increase of 0.55 per cent was the second highest among provinces and higher than the national average.

Premier Scott Moe said a growing province is a sign of a strong economy that creates more jobs and provides the services people need.

"Our government is pleased with the province's continued growth thanks to our strong economy," Moe said. "We are committed to meeting the increased demand of a growing population. Over the next four years our government is making a number of ambitious commitments to educational spaces and health care for residents. Ensuring Saskatchewan people have timely access to the right care when they need it as well as creating the most supportive environment for every student in our province to achieve at their greatest potential will be a priority for our government."

-30-

For more information, contact: