Saskatchewan Rejects Federal Clean Electricity Regulations

CANADA, December 18 - Released on December 18, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan today categorically rejected the Clean Electricity Regulations (CER) published by the federal government.

"Our government unequivocally rejects federal intrusion into our exclusive provincial jurisdiction over the electricity system," Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Saskatchewan will prioritize maintaining an affordable and reliable electricity grid to support our regional needs and growth. The federal Clean Electricity Regulations are unconstitutional, unaffordable, unachievable, and Saskatchewan cannot, and will not, comply with them."

The Clean Electricity Regulations were published in Canada Gazette, Part I on August 19, 2023. Due to significant concerns raised by provinces, utilities, businesses and industry leaders across Canada about this policy, the federal government attempted to tweak its regulations with an Update Paper which was published on February 16, 2024.

The Government of Saskatchewan, under the Saskatchewan First Act, established an independent Economic Impact Assessment Tribunal to examine the Clean Electricity Regulations.

"The Tribunal released its report showing the CER would lower Saskatchewan's economic growth by at least $7.1 billion, cost the province 4,200 jobs, and have a $8.1 billion negative effect on Saskatchewan's export sector," Harrison said. "The Clean Electricity Regulations will cause substantial harm to the provincial economy, slow growth throughout all major sectors, reduce jobs, hike electricity rates and jeopardize grid reliability."

The federally commissioned Canada Electricity Advisory Council published a report in May 2024 that called for more flexible regulations that recognize the resource disparity among fossil-fuel dependent provinces like Saskatchewan and Alberta, who face greater challenges due to geographically available resources and a lack of legacy hydroelectric or nuclear power generation.

Saskatchewan has already invested billions in building our electricity future, including coal, natural gas, solar, wind, and biomass generation, as well as increased interconnections with neighbouring jurisdictions. SaskPower is actively exploring new options, with a particular focus on nuclear and will include these and existing technologies if they best serve Saskatchewan people and businesses.

"The Constitution of Canada is clear: provinces manage electricity systems," Harrison said. "Our government will not risk the affordability and reliability of Saskatchewan's power grid because of the extreme policies of the Liberal government."

