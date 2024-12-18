Six Contractors Selected to Bid on Saskatoon City Centre School Project

CANADA, December 18 - Released on December 18, 2024

Another milestone has been reached as the Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with Saskatoon Public Schools, announced that six construction contractors have been shortlisted to submit bids for the construction of the new Saskatoon City Centre School. This development shows that the project is progressing steadily toward construction.

The shortlisted contractors are:

Graham Construction

PCL Construction

Quorex Construction

VCM Construction

Westridge Construction

Wright Construction

Saskatoon Public Schools issued the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) and the shortlisted companies were selected through a competitive process, with the aim of ensuring high-quality and timely delivery of the project. These firms will now proceed to the tender stage, where they are invited to provide detailed submissions to bid on the construction contract.

The new Saskatoon City Centre School, funded by the Government of Saskatchewan, will bring together students from the Princess Alexandra, King George, and Pleasant Hill neighbourhoods into a single, modern facility. Designed to accommodate up to 400 students from Prekindergarten to Grade 8, the school will also include 74 child care spaces and additional community services.

"This milestone brings us one step closer to delivering a modern learning environment for students in Saskatoon's city centre area," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "This new school will not only provide high-quality education spaces but will also serve as a hub for community engagement and collaboration, supporting the needs of students and families for years to come."

Construction is expected to begin following the completion of the procurement process.

"We are excited to have a shortlist of teams for the Saskatoon City Centre School Project," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "This is an important step towards construction that shows our province's focus on building modern schools for future generations and supporting strong and growing communities."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.6 billion toward school infrastructure projects, including 69 new schools and 32 major renovation projects with seven projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

