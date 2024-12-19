LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Two Premier Residences at Kindred Resort

Building on the success of construction sales, the marquee Riverside Suite and Alpenglow Suite will become available.

KEYSTONE, CO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful reception from buyers in Summit County, across Colorado, and the national and international real estate community, Kindred Resort is celebrating 88% of residences under contract during the construction phase. To date, the total sales volume has reached an impressive $150,120,000 with only 11 of 95 residences still available for purchase.

This new development includes the 107-room RockResorts branded Kindred Hotel and two Kindred Residence towers, all with an enviable location at the base of the River Run gondola for direct ski-in ski-out access to skiing and snowboarding at Keystone’s 3,148 acres of terrain. During the summer, owners and guests can enjoy golf, hiking, or biking on 100 miles of single track at Keystone’s bike park. In the heart of River Run Village, dining, shopping, and family activities are just steps away.

Kindred Resort offers unmatched amenities including a private club, fitness and wellness center, pool and hot tubs, kids club, spa and salon, and three restaurants. Residence owners enjoy luxury hotel amenities like valet parking, room service, nightly maid service and valet ski/board service. There is a 350-person event space suitable for hosting weddings or other high-end gatherings large and small in the mountains.

Three new restaurants, along with a lively slopeside bar called Kindred Spirit, are set to open next year in Kindred Resort. Lula’s will serve modern Colorado cuisine featuring an upscale farm-to-table flair as the luxury offering in the RockResorts Hotel. Kinji is a highly anticipated new addition to the Keystone culinary scene and will be the only sushi restaurant in Keystone that also serves Asian fusion menu items. Goodz is where owners and guests will go to get the apres-ski – or apres-bike – goods, hence the name. The outdoor patio offers a prime people-watching, ski-viewing spot in Keystone, right in the heart of the River Run Village. The Kindred team expects Goodz to be on the top 10 list of apres-ski decks and to be a popular hot spot no matter the season.

Keystone Ski Resort will also operate a ski school and rental/retail shop based at Kindred Resort, for ease and convenience in everything from getting fitted for ski boots to buying new gear to checking in for a lesson. Ski valet and storage means that owners and guests can walk from the residence to the gondola to enjoy a day on the slopes.

According to Dan Fitchett, Senior Vice President of Resorts, LIV SIR, “After many years of planning and consideration, Kindred Resort is now coming to fruition. It will change the dynamic of the River Run mountain portal of Keystone. Kindred Resort is setting a new standard in luxury and in pricing structure for Summit County, demonstrating that there has been latent demand in the area.”

Building on the success of construction sales, the marquee Riverside Suite and Alpenglow Suite will now become available.

Riverside Suite (West 113 Residence) $5,000,000

According to Doyle Richmond, Kindred listing broker with LIV SIR, “The Riverside Suite sits above Ina’s Bridge along the North Fork River’s treed banks, with over 55’ of river frontage, so when the owners are relaxing in two of the bedrooms, the dining room, or the kitchen, they can hear the soothing sounds of the river.”

Richmond adds, “Enjoy unobstructed views of the Ski Bridge crossing the Snake River as well as the River Run ski slopes above. After a day of skiing, relax on the two decks: the great room deck is at the southwestern corner with sweeping vistas of ski slopes and the sunset. The second deck is on the western side, along the North Fork River, and it can be accessed from the second en-suite bedroom.”

The Riverside Suite is on the first level of the West Tower with soaring 11’ ceilings and walls of glass to capture unobstructed views of ski slopes, the river, and mountain peaks. This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom unit has 1,922 square feet of living space. The primary suite features a free-standing soaking tub, walk-in shower, double vanity, walk-in closet, and mountain vistas from its south-facing window.

The great room’s deck is covered and on the southwest corner for sunset and ski run views. The kitchen features a 36” 6-burner Wolf gas range and a 36” built-in Subzero refrigerator. The W113 residence has a washer/dryer, large mud room, and electric modern fireplace and is being offered fully furnished, including housewares, for a truly turnkey new construction experience.

The Alpenglow Suite (East 104 Residence) $4,900,000

Hank Wiethake, Kindred listing broker with LIV SIR, says “The alpenglow above the rocky face of Webster’s Pass at the Continental Divide over the Snake River open space is breathtaking. The sunrise over the same location could mean that it’s time to walk down to the club for some skiing or maybe just relax and take in the enchanting views. Moose in the wetlands, beavers constructing their dams, and ducks landing on the ponds are the backdrop of the day.”

The Alpenglow Suite is an oversized 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom unit on the 1st floor in the East Tower with 1,886 square feet of living space. The expansive great room with 11’ ceilings has a wall of windows to capture alpenglow sunsets, Webster’s Pass and Independence Peak. The primary suite features a free-standing soaking tub, walk-in shower, double vanity and unobstructed peaceful views of mountain peaks over the Snake River open space with beaver ponds and wetlands.

This residence is one floor above the Kindred Club, Spa, Fitness Center and Salon giving the owner quick access to Kindred’s amenities. The pool and hot tubs are steps away so you have the convenience of a short stroll to soak after a day of mountain adventure. The Kitchen in E104 features a 36” 6-burner Wolf gas range and a 36” built-in Subzero refrigerator. The residence has a washer/dryer, large mud room and electric modern fireplace. The impressive 11’ ceilings allow for oversized windows, flooding the property with natural light. Additionally, residence E104 is being offered fully furnished, complete with housewares, providing a turnkey new construction experience.

For more details on Kindred Resort, call or text Hank Wiethake at 970-389-5648 or Doyle Richmond at 970-390-9240. Visit the sales center in Buffalo Lodge, located at 100 Dercum Square Unit E8 in River Run Village at Keystone. Email the sales team at sales@KindredResort.com

Discover more at KindredResort.com

About LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Keystone, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand. Visit livsothebysrealty.com for more information.

