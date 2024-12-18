Dominic Costarella Joins Feeding Pets of the Homeless Board of Directors

Youthful Energy and Fresh Perspectives to Bolster the Organization’s Mission

He has grown into a compassionate advocate, and I am confident he will carry forward the legacy of this organization.” — Genevieve Frederick

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless individuals and their companion animals, is proud to announce the appointment of Dominic Costarella to its Board of Directors.Costarella, who also serves as a firefighter in Nevada, has been actively involved with the organization since 2016, volunteering at wellness clinics and pet food collection drives. His longstanding commitment reflects his passion for supporting homeless individuals and their pets, as well as his firsthand understanding of the human-animal bond."Joining the board is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with professionals dedicated to making a difference,” said Costarella. “I’m eager to bring a youthful perspective to the organization, leveraging my network of young colleagues and friends to further its mission.”Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, shared a heartfelt reflection on Costarella’s appointment. “Dominic is not only my grandson but has been deeply connected to this cause since its early days. As a child, I saw him empathizing with homeless individuals. He has grown into a compassionate advocate, and I am confident he will carry forward the legacy of this organization.”As the holiday season takes shape, Costarella’s addition to the board arrives at a moment when younger generations are actively seeking meaningful ways to give back, signaling a renewed focus on inclusive outreach, fostering a new wave of holiday giving, and strengthening the nonprofit’s mission.For more information about Feeding Pets of the Homeless or how to support its programs, visit www.petsofthehomeless.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.