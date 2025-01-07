Vesta integrates with Informative Research to streamline mortgage originations

… This integration with Informative Research’s comprehensive suite of solutions underscores Vesta’s commitment to equipping lenders with a truly interoperable, data-driven loan origination platform.” — Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta , the next-generation mortgage LOS, is excited to announce its partnership with Informative Research , a leading provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community.This collaboration brings Informative Research’s powerful suite of solutions directly to lenders through Vesta’s modern, task-based LOS, empowering organizations of all sizes to create no-code, data-driven workflows and rules tailored to their unique business needs.With this partnership, lenders can seamlessly access Informative Research’s robust suite of consumer data and verifications—including credit, employment, income, tax, and asset information—directly within the Vesta LOS. The natively built API integration enables lenders to reduce manual processes, enhance operational efficiency, and ultimately deliver a smoother, more reliable borrower experience.“We’re thrilled to partner with Informative Research to simplify the loan origination process for both lenders and borrowers,” said Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta. “In today’s competitive market, where faster and more efficient loan processing is critical, the ability to streamline workflows and reduce time to close is more important than ever. The depth of this integration with Informative Research’s comprehensive suite of solutions underscores Vesta’s commitment to equipping lenders with a truly interoperable, data-driven loan origination platform.”“At Informative Research, our mission is to help our partners win with the consumer by simplifying and enhancing the lending process,” said Steve Schulz, EVP of Product at Informative Research. “By integrating our suite of products into Vesta’s modern LOS, we’re empowering lenders to create more efficient workflows, reduce friction, and deliver a seamless experience for their borrowers. This partnership represents a significant step forward in transforming how lenders originate loans.”About Vesta:Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: vesta.com About Informative Research:Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit www.informativeresearch.com

