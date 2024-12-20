CONSTELLATION GROUP REACHES NEW HEIGHTS AT ELLA MIAMI BEACH UNVEILING NEW ROOFTOP PENTHOUSE

A masterpiece of modern design, the penthouse redefines urban luxury with bespoke design, panoramic views, and unmatched amenities

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami-based real estate development firms Constellation Group and The Boschetti Group just unveiled the crowning jewel of Ella Miami Beach: an exquisite rooftop penthouse, showcased at an exclusive event featuring celebrated interior designer Steven G. Priced at approximately $2.5 million, this one-of-a-kind residence embodies the pinnacle of refined urban living in the vibrant heart of Miami Beach."Our vision was to create a penthouse that transcends traditional luxury living to match Ella’s alluring personality," says Eduardo Otaola, Managing Principal of Constellation Group. "Every design element has been carefully curated to provide residents with distinct living experiences that combine sophistication, functionality, and world-class amenities."The one-of-a-kind penthouse is the building's sole rooftop residence with direct elevator access, providing a private, secure entry to an extraordinary home. Spanning 1,171 square feet of interior space and complemented by an expansive 807-square-foot private terrace, the residence features 12-foot ceiling heights and a northern façade with sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows. The thoughtfully designed layout includes two bedrooms, a versatile den, and two full bathrooms, highlighted by a three-panel stacking sliding glass door that opens completely, connecting the 120-linear-foot terrace to the building's exclusive amenities.The exclusive unveiling event displayed a meticulously curated furniture package designed to elevate the penthouse’s bespoke appeal. “The inspiration for this penthouse was to create a sanctuary that captures the essence of Miami Beach’s glamorous spirit, blending luxurious comfort with an effortless flow that connects indoor and outdoor living,” added Steven Gurowitz, Founder and President of Interiors by Steven G. “This furniture package offers a unique aesthetic and lifestyle feel, creating a home that is both a personal retreat and a statement of sophisticated urban living.”Ella Miami Beach stands as the pinnacle of luxury urban living, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience through its comprehensive suite of amenities and thoughtful design. The building boasts a rooftop pool and fitness center with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami, complemented by a pickleball court overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and a wellness-focused area featuring an outdoor yoga and meditation deck, cold plunge, and sauna. Residents enjoy additional lifestyle conveniences, including a private beach club managed by The Boucher Brothers, a dedicated coworking space, complimentary beach cruisers, and convenient bike and beach toy storage. Each residence features contemporary ItalKraft kitchens with stone countertops and JennAir appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and gracious terraces with select units offering stunning views of the bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Miami City skyline.In partnership with Nomada Residences, the development also offers turn-key short-term rental solutions, making it an attractive option for both investors and those seeking a sophisticated Miami Beach pied-à-terre. Exclusively marketed by ONE Sotheby's International Realty, the project offers residences ranging from 342 to 1,089 square feet, with pricing starting in the upper $500,000s and attracting global, design-savvy buyers from the United States and international markets including Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Europe.Ella Miami Beach is the development team’s contribution to preserving and celebrating the rich history of Miami Beach. Long recognized as America’s most fashionable holiday hotspot, the 1930s represented a glamorous time when the country’s elite, Hollywood players, and most famous musicians -- including Ella Miami Beach’s namesake, Ella Fitzgerald -- descended upon the Floridian paradise, which would ultimately become one of the world’s most vibrant and eye-catching architectural treasure troves.In a nod to the immensely popular Art Deco and Miami Modern (MiMo) architectural influences of that era, Arquitectonica paired Art Deco streamlined curves with modern 21st-century lines that highlight the building’s sweeping rooftop views that stretch from the city on one side to the ocean on the other. Other hallmarks of the architectural style, including soft, rounded building edges; nautical elements; architectural façade webbing; and scalloped or fluted patterns, were also incorporated into the design of Ella Miami Beach.The Ella Miami Beach sales gallery is located in The Carillon at 6897 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. To schedule an appointment, contact hello@ellamiamibeach.com or call 786.919.6940. For more information about Ella Miami Beach, visit www.EllaMiamiBeach.com ###ABOUT CONSTELLATION GROUPConstellation Group is a South Florida-based real estate investment and development firm with extensive experience in developing, financing, and marketing residential and commercial projects in high barrier-to-entry markets throughout the Southern United States. Constellation Group partners with renowned Architecture and Design firms to create best-in-class luxury residential experiences that set new standards through elevated design and construction. Visit groupconstellation.com for more information.ABOUT THE BOSCHETTI GROUPThe Boschetti Group is a Florida-based real estate development company known for creating properties that enhance communities through timeless design and flawless functionality. With a portfolio of over $3 billion, the Boschetti Group has an impressive track record consisting of luxury custom homes, multifamily, condominiums, retail, mixed-use commercial, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.