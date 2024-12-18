“Expert in Human Rights Programme” Special Launch Event

This special event was held in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Turki Al-Faisal, and was hosted by Dr Hala bint Mazyed Al-Tuwaijri, President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC), who emphasised that "Human rights are not concepts or practices inspired by a given civilisation or society, but rather lie at the core of every human person."

Dr Al-Tuwaijri stressed that human rights in Saudi Arabia are deeply rooted in values firmly established by Islam. She highlighted that the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud founded Saudi Arabia on the principles of justice, equality, brotherhood, and cooperation in righteousness and piety — principles that are now embodied as human rights.

During the inaugural ceremony, HRH Prince Turki Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, stated that the Kingdom is committed to protecting human rights but has also launched Saudi Vision 2030, which has opened broader horizons for citizens, residents, and visitors. His Highness described the programme as a significant stride by the HRC towards the Kingdom's goal of promoting human rights.

On this occasion, Mr Nikhil Seth, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), remarked, "We attach special importance to enhancing awareness of international human rights law as a legal framework for promoting better societies for all, which has been one of the great successes of the UN. Strengthening national synergies and capacities is essential for promoting and protecting human rights." He also added that the Kingdom can play a leading role in human rights and pave the way for the transition from theory to practice through international cooperation. Regarding the "Expert in Human Rights Programme", Mr Seth said: "We, UNITAR, as a partner of the programme, affirm our commitment to its success, noting that human rights training consolidates the foundations of justice, equality, and peace within societies, and has a profound positive impact on building awareness and empowerment."