Upgrades coming to improve bus travel from downtown Victoria to Westshore

CANADA, December 18 - People who rely on transit between the Westshore and downtown can expect faster, easier travel with RapidBus infrastructure upgrades coming to Highway 1 from McKenzie Interchange through to the Six Mile area.

A contract has been awarded to Jacob Bros. Construction for completion of the Highway 1 Bus-On-Shoulder-Lanes project, which will widen nearly four kilometres of the highway between the McKenzie and Colwood interchanges to accommodate continuous northbound and southbound bus-on-shoulder lanes.

The designated lanes will enhance existing rapid transit services, reducing stoppages and congestion along the highway. It will complete an important aspect of the South Island Transportation Strategy to provide a rapid bus system between downtown Victoria and the Westshore communities.

The project includes a new pedestrian and cyclist bridge for the Galloping Goose Trail crossing at Craigflower Creek, which will improve active transportation on this route. The project also includes ecological restoration works, upgraded bus stops at Helmcken Road, realignments to Portage Road, ramps and roadside barriers.

“We know everyone needs a commute they can count on to and from work, home and school – especially between our busy south Island communities,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “Dedicated bus lanes make travel easier for everyone on the road and will make transit the obvious choice. This project is another way we’re making our highways sustainable for years to come.”

Jacob Bros. Construction was awarded the contract in early December for $54.5 million and construction is set to begin in early 2025. The project is expected to be complete by late fall 2027.

“This project coming underway is an important step for transportation in the Westshore. We know people in our communities rely on fast and reliable bus service so everyone can save time, fuel and money and get to where they need to be,” said Darlene Rotchford, MLA for Esquimalt-Colwood.

This work supports the Westshore RapidBus Line and Blink RapidBus service launched by BC Transit last year. It also follows improvements underway on the Colquitz Bridges Widening project, closing the gap between existing dedicated lanes to the McKenzie Interchange, as well as BC Transit’s improvement work in the Six Mile area of View Royal, making a route of easier, continuous and faster travel between these communities.

The bus-on-shoulder project is jointly funded with the Province contributing $67 million and the federal government investing $28 million through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The Province’s South Island Transportation Strategy focuses on improving the sustainability and resiliency in southern Vancouver Island communities through highway, transit and active transportation improvements.

Learn More:

To learn more about the project, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/highway-1-bus-on-shoulder