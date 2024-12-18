WorkSafeBC’s board of directors will welcome new member

CANADA, December 18 - Sharon Giffen has had a 35-year career in actuarial work, primarily in life insurance. For more than 15 years before retiring from full-time work, she held senior roles at Foresters Financial, a global, purpose-driven life insurance company. Her roles included vice-president of actuarial, chief actuary, chief financial officer, president and CEO of the Canadian business unit, and finally chief risk officer and chief compliance officer. During her time there, she also supported the organization’s community-focused mission by speaking and volunteering.

Before joining Foresters Financial, Giffen worked with various companies in life insurance, reinsurance and consulting, mainly in Canada, but also in the United States and the Caribbean. She held increasingly senior roles throughout her career, focusing on product development, pricing and marketing.

Since 2016, Giffen has transitioned to board service. She is on the boards of four insurance companies, including a mortgage insurer, a pension risk transfer company, a health benefits company and a fraternal organization offering life insurance. She chairs or serves on the risk committees for all four. She previously served on the board of a national property and casualty insurance company.

In addition to her professional work, Giffen has been deeply involved in volunteer leadership. She served on the board of directors of the Society of Actuaries and is a past president of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. She also contributed to an opera company’s board, chairing its audit and finance committee, and later leading as chair during the pandemic. Giffen has volunteered extensively in the actuarial profession, the insurance industry and community programs.