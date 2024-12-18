FEMA Extends Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – At the request of the state of South Carolina, FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program has been extended to Jan. 11, 2025, for Helene survivors who continue to need temporary shelter.

This allows households additional time to identify other housing solution or make repairs to their home. This will continue providing free hotel and motel rooms to more than 6,000 families who are already checked into area hotels.

“Extending the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program through the holiday season provides much-needed relief and support to South Carolinians rebuilding their lives after this disaster,” said Kim Stenson, South Carolina Emergency Management Director.

The program has been extended through the night of Jan. 10, 2025, for South Carolina Helene survivors who continue to need temporary shelter. They will check out of lodging Jan. 11, 2025.

To date, more than 10,000 households have taken temporary shelter in Transitional Sheltering Assistance participating hotels; more than one-third have found suitable, longer-term housing and moved on with their recovery.

FEMA will notify households approximately seven days before their checkout dates with the method of communication they selected when originally applying for assistance. A message is also sent to their participants’ disaster assistance accounts if they have set them up on DisasterAssistance.gov.

For more information, survivors should contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.