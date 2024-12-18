Tennessee Department of Agriculture Names Holt as Deputy Commissioner

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M., has announced the appointment of Andy Holt as Deputy Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA). Holt is currently serving as Assistant Commissioner of Business Development and will assume the new role next month.

The announcement follows the news of Jeff Aiken’s retirement after three years serving as TDA Deputy Commissioner.

“Andy’s wealth of experience and forward-thinking approach will ensure that our programs will continue to align with the needs of farmers and foresters in Tennessee,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “He has demonstrated leadership and strengthened relationships with rural communities as well as local, state, and federal stakeholders.”

As Deputy Commissioner, Holt will oversee day-to-day operations for TDA, support programs and services, and collaborate on policy development.

Holt joined TDA four years ago as Director of Business Development and was promoted to Assistant Commissioner within two years. Before his appointment to TDA, he was a member of the Tennessee General Assembly for 10 years representing House District 76, which included all of Weakley and portions of Carroll & Obion Counties. During his service in the House of Representatives, he served as the Chairman of the Budget Subcommittee, Vice-Chairman of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and served as the Chairman of the Ag Day on the Hill Committee for the duration of his tenure.

Holt holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics Business with a minor in Animal Science (2004) from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and a Master of Business Administration (2007) from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Holt, his wife and their seven children, live on their family farm outside of Dresden. The Holt’s farming operation consists of a diversified livestock and agritourism operation.

Aiken plans to return to his East Tennessee family farm where he and his family run a beef cattle operation and produce corn, tobacco, and straw. His leadership at TDA was key to administering record investments and transforming communities in rural Tennessee.

“Jeff’s guidance and influence the past three years was instrumental in keeping agriculture the number one industry in Tennessee,” Hatcher added. “He provided thoughtful counsel during challenging circumstances and was always first to give credit to others for work well done. His passion for agriculture and forestry is clear in everything he does. His leadership and knowledge led to TDA’s significant strides in advancing agriculture, improving practices, and supporting farming families.”