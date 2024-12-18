CBP San Juan Field Operations Hosts First Teen Citizens Academy in Puerto Rico, Inspiring Future Leaders

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico –U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Field Operations made history recently by hosting its first Teen Citizens Academy in Puerto Rico at the iconic San Juan Customs House.

DFO Roberto Vaquero

Held on December 13, 2024, this groundbreaking initiative, a first for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in Puerto Rico, welcomed 40 high school students from Bayamon and Cataño public schools participating in the Alas Para Un Sueño (Wings for a Dream) program, an initiative of the Puerto Rico Department of Education’s Bayamon Educational Region (ORE).

“This program highlights CBP’s dedication to community engagement and education”, said Roberto Vaquero, San Juan Field Office Director of Field Operations. “By introducing students to our mission and operations, we inspire them to imagine their future contributions to national security and public service”. The Teen Citizens Academy will continue through June 2025, featuring additional visits to CBP facilities and collaborations with federal and state partners to provide students with a comprehensive and enriching experience.

Participants learn about the basics of CBP.

Students engaged in interactive sessions showcasing CBP’s critical mission, including document fraud detection, contraband enforcement, and agriculture inspections. Highlights included captivating K-9 demonstrations and a hands-on pest identification activity with CBP and USDA experts. The day concluded with presentations by two CBP Explorers from San Juan Post 818 and their advisor, inspiring students to get to know the CBP Explorers Program and to pursue careers in public service.

Distinguished guests included Mr. Jonathan Velazquez, Dean of the School of Aeronautics at the Inter American University of Puerto Rico; Ms. Gisela Padilla, Superintendent of Academic Affairs for the PR Department of Education Bayamon Educational Region; and Ms. Naomy Candelaria, USDA Entomology Identifier. The event was supported by CBP Office of Field Operations personnel and USDA’s Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ), K-9 and Veterinary Services partners.