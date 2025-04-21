CBP officers apprehend Amarillo Crime Stoppers fugitive of the week

EL PASO, TEXAS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte international crossing in El Paso apprehended a man being sought on an outstanding warrant for online solicitation of minor charges. The man was recently featured as the Amarillo Crime Stoppers fugitive of the week.

“The CBP inspection process routinely identifies people who are fleeing law enforcement,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Every time CBP stops and apprehends a wanted subject means our shared communities are a safer place.”

The apprehension was made just after midnight April 21 when a 27-year-old male U.S. citizen arrived as a pedestrian from Mexico. CBP officers performing their primary inspection received a National Crime Information Center alert that the man was wanted in Amarillo, Texas.

CBP officers took the man into custody and confirmed the warrant details. He was turned over to the El Paso Police Department to await criminal proceedings.

In addition to this arrest CBP officers working at the El Paso ports made five other NCIC fugitive arrests Saturday and Sunday. Those people were being sought on a variety of charges to include assault, smuggling and alien smuggling.