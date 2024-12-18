Barrasso, Cassidy Slam Biden-Harris LNG Export “Study”

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee (ENR), and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), member of ENR, issued the following statements on the U.S. Department of Energy’s study on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

“Studies have repeatedly shown that American liquefied natural gas exports benefit our economy, our environment, our security and the security of our allies. Nothing in a biased study from a bitter administration on its way out the door can change that. I look forward to President Trump unleashing American energy and reversing President Biden’s ban on liquefied natural gas exports,” said Senator Barrasso.

“The only ‘science’ driving the Biden-Harris LNG pause and study is political science,” said Dr. Cassidy. “It’s no secret the Biden-Harris administration decided to dump this report during the holiday season because their actions amounted to war on American energy and war on the American worker. Natural gas has significantly lowered emissions, and LNG has been a lifeline for our allies’ energy and economic security.”

Background information :

On July 31, 2024, the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee advanced the Energy Permitting Reform Act in a bipartisan 15-4 vote. The bill, which ranking member Barrasso introduced with Chairman Joe Manchin (I-WV), would place a shot clock on DOE to approve or deny all pending and future applications to export LNG within 90 days. It would also deem those applications approved if the Department failed to act.