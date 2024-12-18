Become part of Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), an international non-profit research institute tackling global environment and sustainable development challenges. SEI empowers partners through cutting-edge research, knowledge, tools and capacity building. You will join a world-leading organization with around 140 employees at its activity-based HQ in Stockholm and 200 more across seven global centres. Together, we engage with policy, practice and development action for a sustainable, prosperous future for all.

The role

We are recruiting a Philanthropic Fundraising Manager who will create a philanthropic fundraising strategy, roadmap and model for SEI covering income from trusts and foundations. Over time, we envisage this expanding to cover corporate donors and individual major gifts. These will be key components in the institute’s overall funding strategy, which also covers a strong base of government, institutional and research funding. As SEI now seeks to diversify its funding and attract more support from philanthropy, the Philanthropic Fundraising Manager will play a critical role in the development of the organization over the coming years by expanding fundraising capacities at the institute, leveraging SEI’s unique global network of centres.

As Philanthropic Fundraising Manager, you will progressively be responsible for programmatic fundraising with philanthropic funders and relationship management and communication with philanthropies. You will also collaborate with colleagues across the organization to leverage existing organizational relationships as well as to identify potential sources of new philanthropic support.

The Philanthropic Fundraising Manager and the existing Grants and Funding Manager, who is responsible for research and institutional funding, form the core of the fundraising team at SEI. Both positions report to the Operations Director and will work closely together. They will also partner with the Research Director to develop the organizational culture and capacity for teams to cultivate, solicit and manage funding. This will include offering guidance and support to increase individuals’ confidence and impact in conversations with prospects and donors.

Key duties and responsibilities:

The Philanthropic Fundraising Manager will oversee the development of the following functional areas over time. To begin, priority will be given to the development of a fundraising strategy and operations, the development of a philanthropic funders’ relations program, and fundraising support to a small number of priority areas.

Fundraising strategy & operations

Partner with the Grants and Funding Manager, project and programme leaders as well as senior management to define SEI’s fundraising opportunities as related to the organization’s strategic priorities, and translate these into a fundraising strategy, with clear goals that are monitored and acted upon.

Enable implementation of the fundraising strategy by supporting and enabling relevant colleagues and managers to identify, approach and secure funding from trusts and foundations.

Work closely with the Grants and Funding Manager to create a fundraising capacity development/training programme for individuals, teams and Centres.

Develop and maintain processes and systems that ensure transparency and integration of data across the organization to maximize the conversion of proposals into granted funding, and create common templates/processes.

Together with the Grants and Funding Manager, develop a fundraising network across SEI Centres, with the aim of creating sufficient demand and revenue to evolve it into a fundraising team.

Philanthropic relations

Collaborate with colleagues across the organization to research and identify philanthropic potential within existing organizational relationships as well as new prospective funders, with an emphasis on major national and international trusts and foundations.

Create and manage cultivation, solicitation and stewardship strategies for the most promising trust and foundation prospects, partnering with SEI leadership and/or key staff members as relevant.

Donor communications

Oversee creation and implementation of a segmented donor communications strategy, inclusive of stewardship materials that compellingly illustrate the impact and outcomes of SEI’s work.

Over time and with the appropriate resources, we envisage that the Philanthropic Fundraising Manager will also assume responsibility for corporate donors and individual major gifts.

Who you are

We are seeking an experienced professional with a doer mindset and attitude. You are someone who leads by example, able to set direction and strategy as well as do the hands–on work to get there.

Required qualifications and knowledge:

Academic qualification in a field relevant to the position such as international development or environment, business administration, public relations or communications. If you have another degree, please explain why it is also relevant.

At least 8 years of relevant working experience.

Proven track record in fundraising from diverse sources, particularly trusts and foundations. Experience of fundraising from corporates and in raising individual major gifts is a plus.

Proven track record of advising people and developing processes within complex organizations, including guiding and motivating teams to successfully reach and exceed fundraising goals.

High ability to effectively manage processes and projects for multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively, iteratively and creatively with a diverse set of internal stakeholders to co-create processes and solutions that meet the needs of the organization as well as donors and funders.

Excellent interpersonal communication skills, energy, and enthusiasm with the ability to build long-term relationships and represent the organization to external audiences.

Outstanding verbal and written communications skills in English, including the ability to write and present fundraising materials to a diverse set of audiences.

Our offer

At SEI HQ we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading, multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is a top priority.

An employment with SEI HQ includes:

Collective agreement including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits.

An annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting our employee’s wellbeing such as yearly health check-ups.

Opportunities for professional growth and development.

Flexible working hours, 37.5-hour workweek and a generous amount of vacation days.

The opportunity to be part of tackling environmental and development challenges and developing solutions for a sustainable future for all.

Additional information

This is a full-time, permanent position. The start date is as soon as possible or by arrangement.

We welcome applications from candidates of all nationalities. SEI HQ will assist in obtaining necessary work or residence permits for non-Swedish/EU citizens.

SEI is an equal opportunity employer, and we consider all applicants based on their qualifications and competencies. We are committed to ensuring diversity and equality within our organization and encourage applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply.