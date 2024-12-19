Human Touch® Expands Wellness Offerings with Advanced Massage Chair Technology

Featuring the Newly Released Human Touch App, Virtual Therapist Willow, and Premium JBL® Sound for a Personalized Relaxation Experience

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Touch , a leader in high-performance massage chairs and wellness solutions, announces new technological enhancements in its Super Novo massage chair line. The advanced features, including the new Human Touch App, virtual therapist Willow, and premium JBLsound, offer a personalized approach to at-home wellness.The Human Touch App, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, supports a customizable wellness experience with key features such as:-Exclusive Content: Access to wellness blogs, guided meditations, nature sounds, and BrainTapprograms.-Custom Reminders: Personalized notifications for consistent self-care routines.-Personalized Playlists: Custom audio and video playlists for an immersive experience.-Favorites: Save frequently used features and programs.Integrated voice control and the exclusive Virtual Therapist™, Willow, bring hands-free convenience to the Super Novo X and Super Novo 2.0 massage chairs. With a simple command of “Hey Willow,” the virtual therapist provides a fully interactive massage experience, including:-Massage customization by style, duration, and intensity.-Targeted heat therapy for the back, legs, or both (if applicable).-Sound Soothe activation for calming sensory experiences.-Retrieval of favorite massage settings.-Detailed descriptions of massage programs and styles.Willow is also equipped to explain available massage styles and programs, ensuring users maximize the benefits of their sessions.The Super Novo X and Super Novo 2.0 models integrate premium JBLspeakers for an immersive audio experience. The built-in Bluetooth functionality and curated Sound Soothe playlist complement the massage with high-quality sound, blending therapeutic touch with calming audio to enhance relaxation.The Super Novo line is available through select retailers and online at www.humantouch.com About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.