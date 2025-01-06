Extech Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Brian Feury as Chief Operating Officer

The change reflects Extech’s ongoing commitment to leadership development and operational excellence.

Brian will play a pivotal role in achieving our strategic goals and strengthening our position in the industry” — Tim Feury

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extech Building Materials , a leading provider of construction and building solutions, is proud to announce that Brian Feury has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new position, Brian will oversee both Operations and Sales, aligning Extech’s processes to drive efficiency, customer satisfaction, and long-term growth.“Brian has been an integral part of Extech’s growth and success,” said Tim Feury , Extech’s President and CEO. “His leadership, deep understanding of our business, and dedication to our customers make him the ideal choice to align operations and sales. I am confident that Brian will play a pivotal role in achieving our strategic goals and strengthening our position in the industry.”Brian’s promotion reflects Extech’s ongoing commitment to leadership development and operational excellence. As COO, he will focus on streamlining operations, enhancing customer experiences, and supporting the sales teams to meet evolving market needs.Brian brings a proven track record of leadership, a results-driven mindset, and a strong commitment to the Extech team. His promotion signals a significant step forward in Extech’s mission to deliver exceptional service, high-quality materials, and innovative solutions to its customers.For more information about Extech, visit https://extechbuilding.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.